FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a blaze at a large commercial building in Ryedale overnight.

Crews from Malton, Sherburn, Scarborough, Pickering, Acomb, Filey and Whitby were sent to the fire in West Knapton.

The incident has since been scaled down to two appliances.

The fire is thought to have been confined to a grain dryer.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call about the incident at about 9pm last night (November 24).

Crews have used numerous breathing apparatus and six hose reel jets.