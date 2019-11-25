THE best of business in the region was celebrated at The Press Business Awards 2019.

More than 300 people attended a glittering black tie ceremony at York Racecourse where plant, tree and shrub supplier Johnsons of Whixley Ltd won the coveted title of The Press Business of the Year.

They were the big winners on a night when 11 awards were handed out at the event, which was sponsored by TalkTalk’s York Ultra Fibre Optic project.

The Press Business Awards 2019 roll of honour

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Hethertons Solicitors)

Winner ISF

Finalists Netsells, RotaCloud

New Business of the Year (sponsored by Make It York)

Winner

ilke Homes Ltd

Finalists Angela Bare, York Gin

Socially Responsible Business of the Year (sponsored by York St John University)

Winner Benenden Health

Finalists Torque Law LLP, Choc Affair

Employer of the Year (sponsored by Langleys Solicitors)

Winner Benenden Health

Finalists Home Instead Senior Care, ilke Homes Ltd

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by LOCALiQ)

Winner The Skills Network

Finalists Soanes Poultry, Johnsons of Whixley Ltd

Business Personality of the Year (sponsored by York Racecourse)

Winner Tricia Sheriff

Finalists Graham Usher, Tarnia Hudson

Business Innovation of the Year (sponsored by the University of York)

Winner Netsells

Finalists Tancream, Roche Legal

Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Shepherd Group)

Winner Johnsons of Whixley Ltd

Finalists Playscheme, Glencor Golf Holidays

Retail, Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year (sponsored by Synergy Commercial Finance)

Winner Spirit of Yorkshire

Finalists Jorvik Viking Centre, Humble Bee Leisure

Exporter of the Year (sponsored by The Press)

Winner Maxwell-Scott

Finalists Maximise PM Ltd, Wold Top Brewery

The Press Business of the Year (sponsored by Talk Talk)

Johnsons of Whixley Ltd