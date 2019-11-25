THE best of business in the region was celebrated at The Press Business Awards 2019.
More than 300 people attended a glittering black tie ceremony at York Racecourse where plant, tree and shrub supplier Johnsons of Whixley Ltd won the coveted title of The Press Business of the Year.
They were the big winners on a night when 11 awards were handed out at the event, which was sponsored by TalkTalk’s York Ultra Fibre Optic project.
The Press Business Awards 2019 roll of honour
Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Hethertons Solicitors)
Winner ISF
Finalists Netsells, RotaCloud
New Business of the Year (sponsored by Make It York)
Winner
ilke Homes Ltd
Finalists Angela Bare, York Gin
Socially Responsible Business of the Year (sponsored by York St John University)
Winner Benenden Health
Finalists Torque Law LLP, Choc Affair
Employer of the Year (sponsored by Langleys Solicitors)
Winner Benenden Health
Finalists Home Instead Senior Care, ilke Homes Ltd
Large Business of the Year (sponsored by LOCALiQ)
Winner The Skills Network
Finalists Soanes Poultry, Johnsons of Whixley Ltd
Business Personality of the Year (sponsored by York Racecourse)
Winner Tricia Sheriff
Finalists Graham Usher, Tarnia Hudson
Business Innovation of the Year (sponsored by the University of York)
Winner Netsells
Finalists Tancream, Roche Legal
Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Shepherd Group)
Winner Johnsons of Whixley Ltd
Finalists Playscheme, Glencor Golf Holidays
Retail, Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year (sponsored by Synergy Commercial Finance)
Winner Spirit of Yorkshire
Finalists Jorvik Viking Centre, Humble Bee Leisure
Exporter of the Year (sponsored by The Press)
Winner Maxwell-Scott
Finalists Maximise PM Ltd, Wold Top Brewery
The Press Business of the Year (sponsored by Talk Talk)
Johnsons of Whixley Ltd