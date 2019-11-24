A man was injured following an alleged assault in North Yorkshire.

A potential suspect left the scene following the incident which happened at about 1am to 1.30am in Railway Street, Malton, on Sunday, November 10.

The victim was injured and taken to hospital and suffered a suspected broken nose and injury to his hand.

Police are trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for information about the suspect who was a white man, aged about 25 to 28, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.