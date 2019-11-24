A PASSING vehicle is believed to have struck a man who was found lying in a York road.
A fire crew saw the man on Fishergate at about 8.30pm on Saturday.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from York stopped after noticing a male lying on the floor.
"Crews found he had been knocked over by a passing vehicle and they quickly began assessing him for any injuries using their trauma pack.
Fire-fighters waited with the casualty until the ambulance arrived and took him to hospital.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment