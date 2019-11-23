A KALEIDOSCOPIC art show illuminated Selby Abbey last night as the highlight of its 950th anniversary celebrations.

Crowds gathered to see The Pilgrim Illumination light up the historic building.

@selby_abbey's "Pilgrim" light show earlier tonight - a new look for the West facade for three nights.



When you go, check out inside the Abbey too - the Nave is empty of seats, and opened up it looks great. pic.twitter.com/lquTntSzVQ — Selby Civic Society (@SelbyCivicSoc) November 22, 2019

Designed by artist Nayan Kulkarni, the interactive art display, featuring light and sound, is also on tonight, Saturday, and Sunday and is free to attend.

@john59thomson great to see @selby_abbey lit up this evening. The Mother church of our very own Snaith Priory! @jakebelder pic.twitter.com/JljH9254Sg — Eleanor Robertshaw (@eleanorbobshaw) November 22, 2019

Nayan filmed for the installation at locations including Drax, local wind farms and Selby Lock. He also met young art students at Selby College to talk about this work as well as his other projects, including the acclaimed Blade installation which was part of Hull City of Culture in 2017.

Wow, what a beautiful artistic display we had on the Abbey last night as part of Selby950! Pilgrim Illuminations will continue to be shown tonight and Sunday 6-9pm.



We're staying open late, so do come in!



Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this happen! pic.twitter.com/UtCYuX8GnI — Selby Abbey (@selby_abbey) November 23, 2019

The Selby 950 celebrations, marking the date of the abbey's founding, have also included parades, concerts and other activities this year.

The road running alongside the Market Place will be closed from 5.45pm each evening to enable people to fully appreciate the light and sound show.

Part of Gowthorpe/The Crescent will be closed in Selby town centre, with a short diversion in place during the event.

Selby District Council has invested £50,000 to bring a programme of heritage and arts events during 2019 to commemorate the 950th anniversary.

Arts Council England awarded significant funding from their National Lottery Project Grants programme to the district council to support the programme.

Brilliant 20 minute display. Please, if you are free over the next 2 evening come and see this show. #Selby950 #SelbyAbbey #Selby #LoveThisTown pic.twitter.com/otzXR2cBVn — Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) November 22, 2019

This event has been made possible by sponsorship from Drax Group Plc and money raised by National Lottery players.

To make the event accessible, an accessible viewing area isavailable on the Market Place each night.

Pilgrim takes place from 6pm until 9pm.