SNOW is guaranteed in York - at least on Friday nights in the run-up to Christmas.
Back for a third year, Shambles in York is being transformed into a magical festive scene to welcome visitors, with many of the independent retailers opening later.
Great to see reactions #snowinshambles - the first flakes I saw couples kissing and giddy children.— Phil Pinder (@PinderPhil) November 22, 2019
Great to make this event happen, thanks to @BenMinsterFM for supporting as York's Town Crier and @theyorkbid for continued support.
Every Friday from 5pm until Christmas! pic.twitter.com/j7NQ4h86vr
As the first flakes fell for the big switch-on last night, with the city's town crier Ben Fry lending his support, children and adults alike showed their delight.
Each week, between 5pm and 7pm, snow machines will cover the historic shopping street in snow to create a Christmasy experience. The narrow, cobbled street dates back to the 13th century, and is now home to an array of shops such as The Potions Cauldron, 9¾ Shambles, Monk Bar Chocolatiers and the York Ghost Merchants.