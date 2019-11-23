POLICE in North Yorkshire have urged people with a phone to download the What3Words app to help locate them in an emergency.

Emergency services have praised the What3Words app for its ability to provide precise locations anywhere in the world.

North Yorkshire Police Road Policing Group highlighted an incident this evening when they used the app to reach a man whose car had turned onto its side.

Another story where we have quickly located someone in need using @what3words to pinpoint their location. Have you downloaded the app? If not please do and share with your friends & family #What3Words https://t.co/bZknpRI0Tx pic.twitter.com/RngZS5KoVL — Sgt Paul Cording 📱+🚘=❌ (@OscarRomeo1268) November 23, 2019

The app works by dividing the whole globe into three metre squares, with each one allocated a unique three word address.

The three word address for The Press offices in Walmgate, for example, is 'saying.lovely.cross'.

The Mansion House in St Helen's Square is 'bless.cape.park' while York Minster is 'shot.before.large'.

Once the app is on the phone no internet connection is required for it pinpoint the location and provide the three words which will tell somebody else exactly where in the world you are. The three word addresses are as accurate as GPS coordinates.

Download the app at https://what3words.com/products/what3words-app/