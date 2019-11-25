A PERSISTENT shoplifter who targets Marks and Spencer fell over its entrance steps as he tried to get away with his latest thefts, York magistrates heard.

It was the second time in less than a fortnight Lee Stewart Bainbridge, 37, had targeted the company’s Parliament Street store.

In 2017 he was banned from Marks and Spencer stores for a period as part of his punishment for other shoplifting in the store.

“He obviously prefers shopping in Marks and Spencer, or rather, leaving Marks and Spencer (without paying),” said defence solicitor Craig Robertson.

Bainbridge, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges of shoplifting from Marks and Spencer and one of stealing toys worth £41 from The Entertainer on Coney Street.

He was on a conditional discharge for theft at the time.

Sentencing him for all offences, York magistrates gave him a 12-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and banned him from the Marks and Spencer store and The Entertainer for a year.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to Marks and Spencer.

Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting, said staff spotted Bainbridge in the Parliament Street store on November 1.

They manned both doors and tried to stop him leaving.

But he managed to get out of the store with a bag containing bottles of alcohol worth £172.

As he went down the exit steps, he fell to the ground, smashing one of the bottles in the process.

When staff checked the store’s CCTV for October 21, they saw that he and a woman had taken 12 bottles of spirits off the display and walked out with them.

They estimated the stolen bottles were worth about £400.

Mr Robertson said Bainbridge thought the bottles had been worth about £100.

Bainbridge was an alcoholic and had recently started taking drugs as well because of the company he kept.

He has a long record of convictions going back to 1997.

A probation report before the court said Bainbridge was going to the Changing Lives rehabilitation service.

But it only realised he needed help to cut his alcohol use and wasn’t helping him tackle his drug use.