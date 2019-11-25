A TRANS man from York is looking to raise the funds for life changing surgery, all while raising the awareness of gender dysphoria.

Gem Robinson-Wilson, who lives in Fishergate, for the majority of his life, but only realised it four years ago.

Gem, 37, said: “Looking back at my childhood, it makes sense that gender dysphoria was the reason behind some of my problems.”

Gem formerly identified as a female but since discovering his gender dysphoria, he now identifies as a male. He has now began the process of gender transition but needs to raise £6,000 for surgery on the top half of his body.

Gem and his wife, Casee, who is very supportive of Gem’s decision, plan to hold fundraising events to raise the money for the surgery. They intend to organise a fundraising music event in the new year, as Casee is a solo musician.

As well as raising the funds for Gem’s surgery, the couple also want to raise awareness of gender dysphoria.

Casee, who has been married to Gem for nine years, said: “Those questioning their gender may take longer to do anything about it, due to public thoughts on the topic.

“There is a lot of negativity around the subject as people see it as a trend in modern society. We want to try and change that. Its important to get the inside of a person to match with the outside.”

Gem expressed his concern on those who feel they are not able to be open about their gender dysphoria. He said: “If people are questioning their gender, they should seek support. It’s important to get the information you need.

“Every time I make another step forward in my gender transition it feels like another weight off my shoulders. It makes me feel like I have beaten another obstacle.”

He first went to his local GP to discuss the condition in April 2018. He was diagnosed with gender dysphoria in October this year, after visiting a private gender consultant.

He is now seven months into his transgender hormone therapy, the first step in the years-long process.

The waiting list is currently two and a half years long. The waiting list is so long as there is high-demand for the procedure but a lack of funding and resources to meet these demands.

Gem plans to go private using a surgeon in London to reduce the waiting time, but needs to raise the funds to do so.

If you wish to donate to Gem, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gem039s-top-surgery

Gender dysphoria is a condition where a person experiences discomfort or distress due to a mismatch between their biological sex and gender identity.

Gem suggested that there are community groups available in York to support those suffering from gender dysphoria - such as the group, GeneraTe. They are a trans social and support group who meet in York twice a month. As well as community groups, Gem has used Facebook as a resource to find groups of people to ask questions.

Further information on gender dysphoria can be found at: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/gender-dysphoria/