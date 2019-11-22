A NEW safe cycling path needs to be rolled out on a route used by hundreds of schoolchildren - a councillor has argued.

Cllr Paul Doughty said pupils at Huntington Secondary School and nearby primary schools cannot cycle from Strensall or Earswick to get the school because it is too dangerous.

Speaking at a City of York Council meeting, he welcomed plans to permanently reduce the speed limit on the main road between the villages from 60mph to 40mph - but called for more to be done for cyclists.

He told the executive member for transport, Cllr Andy D'Agorne: "This route has always been extremely dangerous for cyclists, even at 40mph.

"As the Council will be planning changes to the roundabout at Earswick to accommodate dualling of the A1237 and the underpass that is required at this location, there can be no better time for planning a safe cycle path through to Strensall.

"There can be fewer more deserving locations not least because several hundred pupils attend Huntington Secondary School from Strensall and Earswick, with some travelling on a fleet of contracted buses and others by car as many parents understandably deem the road to be too risky.

"The public health benefits would speak for themselves, not to mention a reduction in vehicle movements this would encourage."

Cllr D'Agorne welcomed the idea and said: "I'm keen to work with ward councillors on developing cycle routes. I would like to see a consultation carried out on cycle routes across the city."

The speed limit was reduced on Strensall Road as part of a trial in 2017 - and Earswick Parish Council said they support the move being made permanent.

A report for the meeting says they are also looking to set up a community speed watch in the area.

Cllr Doughty said residents believe the road is safer, it is easier to get out of their driveways and that the route is quieter since the speed limit was dropped.