THREE football fans have been jailed following in a mass pub brawl in the run-up to York City v Chorley last season.

Phil Morris, prosecuting, said parents rushed their children into the toilets to protect them during the fighting on January 26.

Chorley supporter David John Russell, 47, threw a pool ball into the melee in the White Horse in Bootham and had another in his hand when the incident ended.

District judge Adrian Lower described the brawl as “absolute mayhem”.

“This was fighting, this was a punch up where no quarter was being given and none was being asked for,” he said at York Magistrates Court.

“It must have been terrifying for anyone else present.”

In an impact statement, the pub’s landlord Wesley Glenton said: “this was the worst incident that has occurred in my pub since I was a landlord.”

“The brawl closed the pub for the afternoon, losing it hundreds of pounds in takings.

It had also damaged its reputation and caused him to bring forward a major renovation as he tried to make it a family friendly pub.

Mr Morris said four of the defendants were part of a group from Chorley near Preston that went into the White Horse on January 26 near Bootham Crescent where York City were about to play Chorley in a league match.

Primary school children were playing pool and Lancashire songs were being sung as defendant Tim Cowl of York was targeted by an unidentified member of the Chorley group.

He pushed the other man back. Despite members of the public warning that children were present, the brawl broke out.

The court saw CCTV of all five defendants kicking out, punching or fighting, including Cowl punching a man on the ground repeatedly.

Russell, of Foster Street, Chorley, near Preston,was jailed for 26 weeks.

Ex-Para Lewis Hookdale, 45, of Kirkstall Drive, Chorley was jailed for 20 weeks, and his son Jack James Hookdale, 25, of the same address was jailed for 16 weeks.

All three were banned from all pubs, clubs and on-licensed premises in York for two years and ordered to pay a £115 statutory surcharge.

Russell and Jack Hookdale were given six-year football banning orders.

Scott Anthony Kershaw, 25, of Park Avenue, Euxton near Chorley, was given a two-year community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, banned from contacting any of his co-defendants for two years and banned from York for two years.

He was given a three-year football banning order.

Tim Cowl, 47, of Dairy Farm Court, Main Street, Fulford, was given a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and was fined £250 with a £85 statutory surcharge.

Lewis Hookdale and Cowl, who both denied a public order charge were ordered to pay £620 prosecution costs.

The other three each admitted a public order offence. Russell also admitted having a pool ball as an offensive weapon and all three were ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.

For Cowl, Graham Parkin said he had been glassed recently when sitting in a bar at Manchester station during a stag do.

His party had been on their way home after the football match they had hoped to attend was postponed.

He and his family had been the target of unwelcome attention since then and he was “living in fear”.

He was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and had over-reacted during the White Horse incident.

The solicitor handed in a medical letter and other references, including a statement that Cowl was not barred from the White Horse following the brawl.

For Russell, Bill Pearson said he was a family man with a steady job who had behaved out of character. He was on anti-depressants.

Lewis Hookdale gave evidence that his principal reason for visiting York was to attend a birthday party and military reunion.

Representing himself, he said he had been in the Parachute Regiment for nine years, including a spell at Strensall Barracks and serving in Northern Ireland.

Both he and his son Jack Hookdale apologised for their behaviour. The son said: “I would do anything to take it back.”

For Kershaw, Michelle Flaga said he had initially tried to calm matters down when he went into the pool room where the brawl happened.