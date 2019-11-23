LEADING potters from the UK and beyond, will be showcasing a selection of their hand-crafted pieces.
The York Ceramics Fair, held in the Hospitium in Museum Gardens, will display high-end ceramic work over this weekend.
Toby Brundin, event director, said: “We wanted to give these prestigious makers a chance to display their work to a wider audience.”
The exhibition features work from 40 makers, who were chosen through a competitive selection after 160 applications.
Makers featuring in the display include Jenny Southam, Dylan Bowen, Lara Scobie, Ruth King and Anna Lambert.
Running alongside the fair is a discovery programme about ceramics in collaboration with the Centre of Ceramic Art (CoCA). This will include live demonstrations today, whilst tomorrow offers a series of talks and demonstrations from the makers.
The Fair is open today and tomorrow from 10am - 5pm.
Entry is £5 per person, with under 16s entering for free.
For more details visit yorkceramicsfair.com