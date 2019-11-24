A FIRM of solicitors in York has announced “a significant turnaround” in their financial performance.

Pryers Solicitors LLP , specialists in medical negligence claims, have delivered a profit increase of more than £1.4 million from last year’s performance.

The profits were announced in their statutory annual accounts along with the appointment of a new partner, Lisa Swales. The company says the dramatic increase follows a number of improvements to make it more efficient and streamlined.

Neil Fearn was appointed chief executive officer in 2017, tasked with delivering a world-class service for clinical negligence and personal injury claimants, and returning the business to profit.

He said: “I am delighted to be reporting such a substantial increase in profit. The team have worked hard to get the best outcomes for clients in the most efficient way. Clinical negligence claims are lengthy and rarely straightforward, so we have taken steps to optimise our processes and concentrate on progressing claims quickly to a successful conclusion.

“The growth has allowed us to recruit Lisa who will be a fantastic asset to the team. I am confident that we now have the correct structure in place to continue this successful growth in profit.”

Lisa originally trained under Neil Fearn at Ison Harrison and then, as a newly-qualified solicitor, at Simpson Millar. She developed an expertise in medical negligence claims and was recently listed by Legal 500 as a rising star. Lisa has significant experience in dealing with birth injury claims, having recently settled a claim for a child who suffers from cerebral palsy for in excess of £15 million.

Pryers was awarded an improved ranking in the Legal 500 as medical negligence solicitors, an independent publication which analyses the capabilities of law firms.