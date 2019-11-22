A PETITION with more than 1,500 signatures has been sent to Make it York over the decision to prevent market traders being able to access the Shambles Market with their vehicles until 8pm three days a week.

Teacher, Sarah Sketchley, created the petition, which currently has 1,524 signatures, following the decision by Make it York to prevent traders bringing their vehicles onto the site to clear stalls - and leave for home - until 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas. The usual time is 6pm.

Her petition says: “Make it York have put unfair traffic restrictions in place in the run-up to Christmas, against the advice of the local police and council traffic and transport officers, in order to support a temporary Christmas market coming in from outside the area to attract tourists.

“They have refused to listen to the local market traders, local councillors, and our former MP. They have been offered suggestions for compromise schemes which have worked in previous years and rejected them.

“We need to show them that local people care about our market, and will fight to have our long-standing market traders treated fairly, reasonably and with respect.”

Spokesman for the Trading Association, Kevin Tuohy, said: “We feel very humbled that a member of the public would take time to help us with our unfair treatment. We are very grateful to her for the support that her petition has generated. It is clear that we are being victimised by Make it York. We would hope they will listen to reason and the many voices within the petition to use logic and common sense to let us into our own market in good time to pack up after a hard days work.

“Please can Make it York find a solution for us that best fits all and not just a few.”

Sean Bullick, Managing Director at Make It York said: “We understand the concerns that have been raised in relation to the access times during the period of the Christmas market and this is not a decision we have taken lightly. Whilst we appreciate the impact this may have on the day to day operations of the Shambles Market stallholders, the decision has been made following advice from our retained experts that this is a necessary step to ensure the safety of those in the city centre during the busy market period. Make It York has considered the proposed alternative arrangements, however, having done so, the advice on public safety remains the same. Our paramount responsibility and concern is to ensure that everyone who works and lives in the city and those who are attending the Christmas markets can do so in a safe environment - and the measures being rolled out this year are in response to this.”