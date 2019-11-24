A PENSIONER caught drink driving on the A64 as he drove to Scotland had had a memory loss, York magistrates heard.

Samuel Phillips, 68, from Norwich was at the wheel of a motorhome and was nearly three times the alcohol limit, said Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting.

Police pulled him up because “he was driving with no lights to a very poor standard,” she said.

Nick Darwin, defending, said: “He had been driving to Scotland and stopped off for something.

“Where he drank and when he drank he doesn’t remember.”

Phillips, of Furze Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to drink driving, his first conviction.

He was banned from driving for two years, fined £615 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £61 victim surcharge.

Sunset on August 7 was about 8.50pm.

Ms Reeve said police saw Phillips near Bilbrough on the eastbound carriageway of the A64 at 9.30pm on August 7.

When they pulled him over because he wasn’t using lights and was driving erratically, they noticed he smelt of alcohol and gave him a roadside breath test.

At Fulford Road Police Station, he gave a sample of blood.

The reading was 212 micrograms in 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit is 80 micrograms.

Mr Darwin said Phillips was used to driving the motorhome.

He had drunk more than he should have done when he stopped.

“He is remorseful,” he said. “He appreciates he should not have been driving.”

Phillips retired in 2016 after working to repair wheelchairs used by the NHS. Before then he had had his own business.

“Memory loss is something of concern for him,” he said.

“It was not the first time. He does suffer from memory loss and puts it down to old age.”

Phillips also had other physical and mental health problems.

These would make it difficult for him to do a community order with conditions such as unpaid work.

“Since this incident, he has not touched a drop of alcohol,” said the defence solicitor.