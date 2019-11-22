A PUB is set to be knocked down so that two detached houses can be built in its place.

A planning application has been submitted for the Four Alls pub on the A64 Malton Road to be demolished.

It would make way for two new five-bedroom houses.

A statement says the number of people visiting the pub has dropped by a quarter in the past year - and that the brewery that runs the site would have to invest about £460,000 in the business to improve it.

Company Punch Pubs has instead applied for permission to knock the venue down and use the land to build two large homes, with double garages and gardens.

The application says: "The trading levels of the Four Alls Inn have seen a decline in trading levels, with a reduction of [about] 25 per cent over the last year.

"The site is located in the York Green Belt. The proposed development seeks the demolition of all the existing buildings on the site and the construction of two new residential properties with the same cumulative footprint as the former public house.

"The report confirms that trade at the Four Alls is expected to decline due to the challenges faced by [drink] led properties situated in isolated locations.

"It is considered that the subject property is not viable if operated as a [drink] led business as a result of the lack of footfall and the small number of residents living within close proximity."

It says the property is surrounded by underused land and that the proposed homes would be of a "traditional appearance" similar to the pub.

It adds: "Whilst the public house appears to be well-located on the A64, there is little local trade and as the main road is extremely busy, it is often difficult for car-bound customers to turn into the property."

The roadside pub would be demolished and the area in front of the homes would be landscaped, if approved.