MORRISONS is offering free hot drinks and mince pies to its senior customers on December 3.

The supermarket is inviting pensioners to stop by the store’s cafe where free refreshments will be served between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

To claim your freebie, all you need to do is simply stop by at Morrisons cafe and mention the offer to staff at the till.

Any customer aged 55 or over can claim the freebie and you can find your nearest store on Morrisons’ website.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: "Nobody should have to be alone over the festive season, and so to show our older customers how much we value them — and to spread a little festive cheer — we’re offering them a free mince pie, a hot drink and some friendly company."

A survey from charity Age UK found that 982,200 people aged 60 or over feel lonelier through the festive season than at any other time.