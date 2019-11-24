A CHARITY supporting those with dementia has received a donation after a York sports club raised almost £1000.

Wigginton Squash Rackets Club, based on the outskirts of York, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with a dinner dance event in the Acomb Suite, York Racecourse.

The event successfully raised nearly £1,000 for three charities, including Dementia Forward.

Fiona Andrews, of Dementia Forward, said: "We are delighted that Wiggington Squash Club chose us as one of its charities for their recent fundraising night.

"As a local charity all money raised will be spent on services for local people, we currently support almost 3000 people in North Yorkshire."

Dementia Forward are an experienced and established team, passionate about supporting people living with dementia and those who care for them.

The services they offer include providing information to anyone who is interested in dementia, whether they have received a diagnosis, have concerns about their memory, support someone with memory problems, work in dementia care or just want to know more.