DISPOSABLE plastic-lined cups are being replaced by reusable ones at four campus catering outlets at the University of York.

Customers who want to take away hot drinks will need to provide their own mugs, sign up to the YORCUP scheme or drink in with crockery from the new year.

In 2018 the university issued 380,000 single-use coffee cups. Following a year of sustainability projects at the university, in 2019 this reduced by nearly 75,000 to 307,500. This latest move marks the next step in their campaign to eliminate single-use plastics from the campus.

Jo Hossell, engagement officer, said: "YORCUP is a brilliant initiative for engaging our staff and students in how their actions can contribute to these goals, in this case by reducing waste.

"The reduction in waste from people's use of YORCUPS illustrates how small steps can collectively make a huge impact.”

YORCUP was launched in January to promote reusable options.

Thanks to YORCUPS, in just 7 months the University saved over 72,300 single-use cups from going to landfill with 3,330 people joining the scheme.

Jon Greenwood, Director of Commercial Services, explained how the scheme came about, saying “following the incredible response to YORCUP we knew that our customers were keen for us to push even further and focus on sustainability. We’re excited to hear their thoughts and responses to the trial, and we’re always looking for even more ways we can improve our services.”

The trial will begin after the festive period on January 2nd 2020 and will run until the 31st of July 2020, after which we will enter a consultation period and make a decision on whether to roll out the scheme to every catering outlet on campus.

Alongside the focus on disposable cups, the Commercial Services team have also been working hard to replace plastic drinks bottles with recyclable canned options, and plan to completely remove plastic bottles from catering outlets within the next 6 months.