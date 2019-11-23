A CHEF drove on Shambles when one and a half time the legal alcohol limit, York magistrates heard.

A woman with Resul Gonul shouted “he is drink driving” repeatedly, said Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting.

The 21-year-old then got into a vehicle and drove on York’s most famous medieval street.

For him, duty solicitor Nicholas Darwin said: “He decided to do what she said and he drove home.”

Ms Reeve said when police caught up with Gonul at his home shortly afterwards, he was “clearly in drink” and told officers he had had a double whiskey.

Gonul, of Monkton Road, York, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was fined £253 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 statutory surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for 14 months.

Ms Reeve said an eye-witness saw Gonul “acting very drunk” in the city centre in the early hours of November 1.

He heard the woman shouting, saw Gonul start driving and contacted police.

Mr Darwin said Gonul had finished a shift in the city centre and after meeting up with friends with his girlfriend, had intended to get a taxi.

But then he changed his mind.

Gonul worked at restaurants across the north of England.