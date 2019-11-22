A POPULAR Acomb bakery and café has reopened this week after a full refurbishment, including special touches in memory of a much-loved former employee.

Thomas the Baker, in York Road, closed briefly at the start of the month to renovate both the store and the café.

Simon Thomas, general manager of Thomas the Baker, said: “We’re delighted to be reopening our Acomb café and bakery and we hope our customers love the new look and menu as much as we do.”

In honour of Acomb resident, Tracey Wickham, who worked for Thomas the Baker for 20 years and sadly passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer, a butterfly theme has been introduced in store.

Mr Thomas went on to say: “It was important to us that we remembered our dear friend and colleague Tracey in the design and we hope she would love the butterflies we have included in her memory.”

A special butterfly wall has been created in memory of Tracey, who was much loved by both customers and staff alike, customers might also notice butterflies popping up in other places across the business.

As well as the interior and exterior of the shop being renovated, the menu in the café has also had a refresh with various new items including pancakes and avocado on toast.

Thomas the Baker has had its bakery shop in Acomb for over 33 years, after originally opening in 1986.

The café opened in 2006 following the purchase of the property next door to the bakery.

The organisation, established in 1981, has 30 stores across Yorkshire, as well as two cafes and a deli.

The Thomas’ family still own the business, with three generations working in the company.