SCOTTS Fish & Chips near York is officially opening its first overseas restaurant today.

Tony Webster, owner of Scotts on the A64, is at the launch at Scotts Chengdu, the first of a chain of Scotts franchises planned for the Far East.

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping was treated to fish and chips by former Prime Minister David Cameron in 2015, visiting a chippy is now seen as a must-do for Chinese tourists. Scotts now welcomes scores of coach parties passing through Yorkshire thanks to a marketing strategy in which Scotts teamed up with Chinese national Will Zhuang - who manages Chinese social media for Visit York and Leeds City Region - and translated his menu into both Cantonese and Mandarin, which can be downloaded on smartphones and tablets.

This led to a consortium of Chinese businessmen approaching Mr Webster, keen to export the Scotts brand.

Tony said: “Just over 12 months ago we were a chippy by the side of the A64 dual carriageway near York.

“Now, following on from this publicity, the Scotts brand is recognised around the world, and in particular China, where, to quote some recent customers, ‘you are famous’!

“Flying to Chengdu this week for the opening of Scotts Chengdu is just unreal. I’m really looking forward to seeing the new restaurant sampling fish and chips Chendgu style.”

Jimmy Yu, from Scotts Chengdu, said: "Saturday is the culmination of months of preparation and I’m delighted it is finally here. I am very excited to bring Scotts to Chengdu and it’s fantastic to have Tony here, for the official launch.

“Chinese customers are now enjoying the authentic British taste here, at Scotts, Chengdu Taikoo Li, replicating the original Yorkshire recipe and creating one of the best fish and chips in China.

“In addition to the classic salt and vinegar, tartar sauce and ketchup, we have developed a new sauce using the unique local Sichuan spices, which gives customers a whole new experience of ‘East meets West’ through the taste buds.