A FORMER Selby College student featured on national television earlier this week as he appeared on BBC Two’s Masterchef: The Professionals.
Kurtus Auty, 21, has been working at the London restaurant Pucci in Mayfair where he was head chef and left college three years ago.
Selby College lecturer in hospitality and catering, Liz Brighton, said: “We are so proud of him and what he has achieved, he deserves all the recognition he gets for being so hardworking and dedicated to what he is clearly passionate about.”
The former Level 2 Diploma in Professional Cookery student collected a string of awards during his time at Selby College, including finalist in Young Seafood Chef of the Year and the titles of Yorkshire’s Best Young Chef at the Golden Apron and York Food & Drink Junior Chef.