A YORK football club has received a donation from a local supermarket to help the players during the cold winter months.

Rawcliffe Juniors Football Club have received a £500 donation from Nisa Local in Market Square.

The donation will be used by the club to purchase rain jackets warm and dry throughout the coming months.

Paul Harvey, coach for Rawcliffe Junior FC’s Under 11s team, said: “As a result of the donation, my team will get personalised training jackets, so they will feel even more part of a team.

"I should also be able to buy a pop-up goal for training instead of using poles, which will make a real difference for us."

The funds were donated through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity which was established to support local communities, allowing Nisa’s independent retailers to support local causes.

To date, the Nisa Local store in Market Square has donated over £7,000 to support charitable causes in the community.

For more information on Making a Difference Locally, visit: www.makingadifferencelocally.com