STAMFORD Bridge Community Choir have had a busy start to their performances for their festive fundraising season.
They began on November 14 outside Fenwick in Coppergate, where they raised £450 to share between three charities.
The choir then performed at St Oswald’s Church, Fulford, where they raised a total of £745 towards the church’s redevelopment.
Their next performance will be at Spark:York on December 14, where they will look to raise funds for MacMillan York. Performance details can be found on Facebook.