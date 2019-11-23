AN AMATEUR photographer beat off stiff competition to have his winning shot of Shambles take pride of place in a new homes development.
York-born Lee Cocker captured the cobbled street by night to scoop £100 prize and see his image showcased in the sales office at David Wilson Homes’ The Chocolate Works development in York. He also clinched the title of York’s best amateur photographer.
Lee was one of 12 winners from more than 500 entries in Barratt Developments' regional photography competition, which aimed to showcase the beauty of the areas in which it builds.
Lee, resource manager at GB Rail Freight, said: “I love photography and seeing beauty through a lens. I know how big of a brand Barratt Developments is and to have my photo showcased in the city I was born is a fantastic privilege. Shambles is world-renowned and visited by people all over the world so it’s hardly ever quiet. To see it so empty was rare and so I had to grab the opportunity to capture it.”
Francesca Burke, senior sales adviser at The Chocolate Works, said: “We were blown away by the high standard of photographs that were sent in, each entrant took the time to go out into their local community and capture the natural beauty of the areas in which Barratt Developments’ builds.”
