THE public are sick of violence in York, a judge said as a tourist couple appeared before separate courts on the same day for assaults in the city centre.

Rian James Thomas, 25, and Holly Marie Ryan, 24, were both involved in late night disorder outside McDonald's on Blake Street in which five people were attacked.

Jessica Heggie, prosecuting, told York Crown Court Thomas threw a bicycle at Ryan and kicked her before hitting a man on the head with a bottle.

He also punched an elderly man in the head shortly before midnight on Sunday, October 13. When a group of men inside the takeaway saw what was happening and came out to restrain Thomas, Ryan started being violent as well.

The couple tried to run away when police arrived and when that failed, Thomas claimed he was the victim of an attack.

Judge Simon Hickey said Thomas had struggled so hard when police tried to take him away, he had thrown a “burly” police officer to the ground.

“The members of the public are quite sick of violence in our city,” he told Thomas and jailed him for 14 months.

Thomas, of Gilby Road, Grimsby, pleaded guilty to affray, resisting police and assault.

Ryan, of St James, Doncaster, watched from the public gallery as Thomas was jailed.

Then she went to York Magistrates Court where she pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman, assaulting a man and a public order offence, all committed during the same incident as Thomas’ crimes.

Magistrates gave her a 12-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. She was also ordered to pay £100 to the woman she attacked.