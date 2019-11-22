CITY of York Council are inviting Year 11 students from schools in the area to attend an apprenticeship taster day.

The council’s Apprenticeship Hub have organised the day following a previously successful event earlier this year.

Fourteen local employers will offer practical apprenticeship tasters to over 100 students from York secondary.

The taster day gives students the opportunity to experience what it would be like to be an apprentice in a variety of sectors including finance, data science, hospitality, early years, rail engineering, marketing and construction.

Employers hosting students on the day will include; Network Rail, Aviva, City of York Council, Garbutt & Elliott, Portakabin, Toni & Guy and a variety of early years settings.

Apprentices in York will be given the chance to learn job-specific skills, while earning an average apprentice salary between £117 and £350 a week, depending on the level of apprenticeship as well as the hours worked.

As well as this, apprentices could be offered up to 12 months of paid employment and holiday pay and in some cases, could work up to levels to achieve a degree or masters degree through apprenticeship training.

The event will take place on January 16 next year. The application form is available from york.gov.uk/yorkapprenticeships and must be completed and submitted by Friday, December 13.

The location of the apprenticeship taster course will depend on the option chosen by the student.

For more information, contact the York Apprenticeship Hub on: york.apprenticeships@york.gov.uk or visit the York Apprenticeships webpage at: www.york.gov.uk/yorkapprenticeships