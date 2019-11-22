A YORK funeral director is holding a special day of remembrance for those who have lost a loved one.
Hayley Owen will host the event on November 30, from 10am to 2pm, at her funeral parlour on Boroughbridge Road.
She said: “It’s a chance to write a personal note remembering a loved one which we will place on our Christmas tree.
“It’s also a chance to have a chat, a mince pie and a hot drink.”
For those who are unable to make the event, they are welcome to call in to the funeral parlour during December and write their note for the tree.
Hayley Owen has been established in York with her own, independent business since 2015. She moved to her current premises from her old one, which was also on Boroughbridge Road, in the summer.