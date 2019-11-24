The Press has offered parliamentary candidates the chance to have a say ahead of the General Election. Here Anna Perrett, York Outer candidate for the Labour Party, sets her stall out.

AS a small business owner, charity worker and volunteer, as well as a City of York councillor, I know that people in York Outer want an active local MP.

One who will work hard for our community and speak up for residents in Westminster.

I moved to York in 2005 to study English and Politics at the University of York and loved it so much I worked several part-time jobs to save enough to stay on and study an MA in Public Administration and Public Policy.

Except for three years working as a Policy Officer in local government after graduating, I have lived in York ever since.

This city has given me so much I felt I needed to give something back. That is why I have served as a Parish Councillor in Clifton Without, a City Councillor in Heworth, and am now standing to be York Outer MP.

York is a vibrant city, with culture and heritage to which other places can only aspire.

I’ve always been proud to live here and driven to make sure everyone can experience the best of York.

Many people feel left behind by politics in recent years as austerity has led to more people using food banks in North Yorkshire in the past year than there were inmates in workhouses 130 years ago.

People can wait weeks for an appointment to see their GP, and I know that in York Outer there are those this winter who will struggle to decide whether to eat or heat their home.

We know that the contrast between those who have, and those who don’t in York is stark.

For me, the Labour Party stands for social justice.

I work and volunteer with charities around the city, speaking to a lot of vulnerable people, people who struggle with the high cost of living and feel locked out of a lot of what the city has to offer.

We need real change on housing, the NHS, schools – all the vital services our society relies on.

Take housing. York’s house prices are the highest outside London and the South East.

No wonder people who work in York often cannot afford to live here, yet York recently gave £1.2 million back to the government after failing to spend it on social housing.

Take transport. Did you know the current government spends £7 in London to every pound invested in transport in Yorkshire and the Humber?

Labour’s Green Industrial Revolution will encourage greater use of public transport, introduce free bus travel for under-25s, bring our railways back into public ownership and invest in new, low-carbon transport infrastructure.

We will ban fracking and set the most ambitious climate targets of any country in the word.

Take schools. York has languished at the bottom of the funding table nationally. Labour will introduce a National Education Service for everyone to continue to learn at every stage of their lives.

We’ll ensure dignity in retirement for the almost 8,000 over-75s in York Outer who have had their free TV licences threatened, and the 4,300 women who had their state pension age changed with little or no notice.

We will protect the NHS from privatisation, have free prescriptions for England to bring us in line with the rest of the UK, and free personal social care.

Labour is determined to get Brexit sorted and bring a divided country back together, by giving the people the final say.

Within six months, we will deliver a public vote with the choice of a sensible leave deal or remain.

As for me, I will be an active MP, one who is already deeply involved and willing to work hard for my community.