A SMALL family business where three generations of women work together has celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Dorothy Popplewell who opened Greetings of Haxby on November 17, 1989, has paid tribute to her loyal customers, and urged others to support local businesses.

Dorothy has a team of staff and helpers, including her daughter Amy Hardman-Mountford, her sister-in-law Lynn Heard and Lynn’s granddaughter.

As a young teenager, Dorothy helped out in her family’s shop in Easingwold, Hutchinsons Cards and Gifts, which she then took over in the early 1980s.

She went on to open the Haxby shop in 1989 as a mother of two young children, attracting a loyal following which she attributes to the range and quality of cards she stocks.

“It was hard,” she said. “There wasn’t anything like that in Haxby at the time.”

Asked how her shop had survived the competition from supermarkets and online shopping, she said: “We did go through a bad time about 10 years ago when it was hitting everyone. We weathered it and have come through stronger.

“There were card shops in Huntington and Strensall. They have gone. Other shops have been and gone. Because people know they can usually get what they want here or I can source it for them, they appreciate it.”

Dorothy who still works at both shops, added: “I want to thank the customers for all their loyalty over the years. Without them you are nothing.

“People come from all the villages around here and further afield, if they are visiting people.

“Family businesses do need a boost. It is important to support local businesses.”

Her daughter Amy told The Press: “My mum works really hard. She hand picks her own stock from over 50 companies. She has four grandchildren, all my children, who she helps with.

“She works six days a week, and is a really good boss. My aunt, her sister-in-law, Lynn, has worked at the shop all that time as well. She hasn’t got a high staff turnover.”

Greetings of Haxby is open from Monday to Saturday.