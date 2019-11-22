A YORK resident, who works as both a teacher and an actor, has been shortlisted in an international film competition.
Jamie Higgins pitched his short drama idea and has successfully made it through the public vote in The Pitch competition with his short film, ‘The Pattern’.
Along with 19 other entrants his idea will be judged by industry professionals who will select 10 short film ideas to go through to the finals.
Jamie, an actor with the Riding Lights Theatre Company, said: “I’ve always wanted to make film with a Biblical or evangelical theme. I’m so excited and thankful to make it this far, to be selected alongside such high-level productions is also an honour.”
The overall winner will receive a unique opportunity to have their film made with professional production support and a budget of £30,000.
They will then go to Hollywood, meet Ralph Winter, producer of X-men and Fantastic Four, and a host of other industry professionals who will give feedback on the completed film.
Amongst the entries there are comedies, drama, horror, thrillers and even zombie films. All of which have taken their inspiration from classic Bible stories.