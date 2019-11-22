Surely this great city of ours can no longer support having a Duke of York such as Andrew.
He must be stripped of this title immediately.
Martin Crudge,
Dodsworth Avenue, York
Andrew behaved with the dignity we expect
Ten thousand men on the top of a hill? But York is in a vale, or was when last I ventured into the city.
From my current perch in a foreign land, this scribe reckons that Prince Andrew, our Duke of York, in being interviewed for TV, conducted himself with the dignity we expect of him.
His many critics here and worldwide would have howled down even a hint of remorse that he might have expressed regarding his current predicament.
Ron Willis,
Mount Lawley, Perth, Western Australia
