"PERSISTENT" rain may cause flooding in York and North Yorkshire tomorrow (November 23), forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain from 4am until midnight tomorrow.

It said: "Persistent rain leading to some flooding and disruption.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer." The Met Office also said that spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer and that some interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.