A 16-YEAR-OLD was found driving a car near Selby.
North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group said a car was pulled over on the A19 at Burn, after an officer spotted some "erratic driving."
The group added that three people were arrested.
#A19 #Burn Spotted some erratic driving - probably due to the driver being 16! The car didn’t belong to him or the other occupants either - all three #Arrested #TWOC #Seized #NoLicence #NoInsurance— NorthYorksPolice RPG (@NYorksRPG) November 22, 2019
