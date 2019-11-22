THE 80’s icon Rick Astley has been confirmed as the first headliner for the Music Showcase Weekend at York Racecourse next year.

Rick will take to the stage after racing on July 25.

His era-defining classic ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ topped charts the world over and catapulted Rick on a journey that would encompass eight consecutive UK Top 10 hits and 40 million sales.

After stepping aside to focus on his family, he shot back to #1 almost 30 years later with his Platinum-selling album ‘50’.

Last month, he released his career-spanning compilation ‘The Best of Me’, which also included an independently recorded set of reimagined interpretations of his songs, old and new.

Last year saw Rick complete a 38-date stadium tour as special guest to Take That, during which he played to more than 500,000 people.

He also graced the main stage of the Reading Festival this summer, performing ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ with one of the world's biggest rock bands, Foo Fighters.

Selling in excess of 100,000 tickets to his own UK headline shows since releasing ‘50’, his forthcoming tour dates include gigs in Australia and Japan as well as his first ever show in New Zealand; before arriving at York Racecourse on July 25.

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship at the racecourse, said: “Everyone at the course is really excited that a northern boy is set to play York, add in the spectacle of the racing itself and we hope it will prove a great value summer day out.”

The early announcement of the combined racing and music event means that those booking now can take advantage of the price freeze on general admission tickets. To book, visit yorkracecourse.co.uk; admission to the main Grandstand and Paddock enclosure starts at £25 per person for a group of six and racegoers aged five to 17 enjoy a special rate of £10 (subject to limited availability). As well as free car parking, there are no booking fees.

On the racecourse itself, the Group Two Sky Bet York Stakes will be the centrepiece of a seven race card that will precede the concert.

It promises to be a fun-filled summer for racing and music fans as both June 27 and the evening of July 24 will also see the combination of racing and live music. Details of the music acts for these dates will be announced once they are confirmed.

The tickets for Rick Astley and racing have officially gone on sale.