PLANS for bollards to be replaced on a historic route through the city walls have been deferred.

Two barriers were installed at Victoria Bar in Bishophill in 2002 to prevent drivers from using the area as a ‘rat run’.

Only residents can drive through the Bar.

But one of the bollards has broken and the other is damaged.

City of York Council is looking at options for replacing the bollards and making other changes to the junction.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, was asked to approve plans to simply replace the existing barriers with new ones, at a meeting yesterday.

But all three Micklegate ward councillors raised concerns about the proposals - saying there should be consultation on how the area could be improved for cyclists and made more attractive.

The meeting heard that replacing the bollards would cost £100,000 - but that the funding was not currently available.

Cllr Jonny Crawshaw told the meeting: “Most people were saying that they want to have a larger conversation about transport in that area.”

But he said if it would not be possible to look at other options to upgrade the junction, the scheme to replace bollards should not be delayed.

Cllr Pete Kilbane added: “I was a little disappointed with the options we were presented with.

“There is a lack of joined up thinking at a time when we are supposed to be building sustainable transport infrastructure that’s fit for the future.”

And Cllr Rosie Baker wrote to the executive member for transport saying many residents suggested creating a “green, open and attractive space” to transform the gateway into a cyclist and pedestrian-friendly route.

Cllr D’Agorne said: “The ward councillors do have aspirations to have a wider decision about the opportunities this gives us to review the arrangements.

“We are talking about equipment that was put in nearly 20 years ago.

“We recently confirmed the closure of Micklegate Bar one way which impacts on traffic in that area.

“Respecting the views of ward councillors - and given the fact that we don’t have the funds to do this work in any place - I would like to defer this to look at other alternatives.”

He said residents will be invited to have a say on other options for the area.