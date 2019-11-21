FORGET Black Friday, this is the deal shoppers always like to keep an eye out for.

Ikea's real Christmas tree offer is back for an eighth year but not all fans are impressed this year.

All you have to do to get yours is pick up a real fir free in-store from Ikea for £29 and the cashier at the home furnishings retailer will hand over a £20 voucher at the till - cutting the overall cost of the festive essential to £9.

Previously shoppers could effectively get a real tree for £25 reducing the cost to £5 with the £20 voucher.

The offer is available from today, Thursday, to December 24.

You can use the £20 voucher across a range of Ikea homewares from January 13 to February 23 2020.

This year, Ikea's real fir Christmas trees will be sourced from Scotland.

Lisa Bradshaw, Home Decoration and Outdoor Sales Leader from IKEA UK and Ireland, said: “Christmas is often a time when budgets are a little tighter, and we understand that shoppers are usually on the lookout for cost effective ways to make the festive season extra special for family and friends.

"For many, a beautifully decorated tree is the heart of the home at Christmas time, so we know how important it is to offer the highest quality trees at an affordable price.

"What’s more, shoppers can redeem their £20 voucher across a whole range of homewares in-store, making the offer a gift that truly keeps on giving this Christmas.”