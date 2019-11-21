IT'S the most wonderful time of the year.

And with the help of Royal Mail, you could make Christmas that extra bit more magical for your little ones.

The company has teamed up with Santa to provide a special service where youngsters can receive a letter from the man himself.

But you'll have to be quick as the deadline for post to the North Pole is December 6.

A spokesman added: "Does someone you love have a special wish for Santa?

"Follow these four steps to get a reply by Christmas.

"Santa’s very busy this time of year so can’t guarantee he’ll reply.

"To avoid disappointment post early and include your full name and address."

How to get a letter from Santa

Use Santa’s official address

Send your letter or card to:

Santa/Father Christmas

Santa’s Grotto

Reindeerland

XM4 5HQ

2. Include your name and address

Make sure you include in your letter or card your full name and address so Santa knows where to send his reply.

3. Add a stamp

Don’t forget to stick a stamp on your letter or card.

4. Get it in the post

The last date you can post to Santa is Friday, December 6