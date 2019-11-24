THE owner of a family-run butchers which won a coveted food award has dedicated it to his late parents.

J A Mounfield & Son Ltd, who have been in Bubwith for more than a century, won the best Yorkshire pork pie category in the Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards.

Owner David Mounfield said they were delighted to have won for two years in a row and paid tribute to the team. “This year our joy is tinged with sadness, though, as both my mother and father, Nancy and Alan, have recently passed away. They were inspirations to me personally and to our family business and this award is dedicated to them.”

J A Mounfield & Son butcher their meat on site, and the team pride themselves on 100 per cent traceability from field to plate.

David added: “The secret recipe started with my gran and granddad, and we’ve worked on it and just kept tinkering to improve it. We are proud of our Yorkshire heritage – and our Yorkshire suppliers.”

Allison Kane, of Deliciouslyorkshire, said: “In arguably one of our most fiercely-contested categories, this year’s winning pie from J A Mounfield & Son certainly needed to impress our discerning panel. Giving it an 11/10 for its crisp fresh pastry, the judges loved that the pie was ‘packed with succulent and flavoursome meat with a well-set jelly’. This was a pie to shout about.”

The Mounfields have occupied their current business site since 1928. Due to expansion David’s grandfather, James Pratt Mounfield moved the business from a central village location.

David and his sister Anne began making the award-winning pies in 1987.

Today Anne still runs the bakery, while her son James works alongside his uncle David in the shop and abattoir.