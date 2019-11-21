A WELL-known TV show is heading to North Yorkshire to film a special edition of the programme.

Salvage Hunters, which features on Quest TV and Discovery Channel, follows antiques expert, Drew Pritchard, as he hunts a variety of objects no longer wanted by their owners.

Drew visits various prestigious and quirky places including beautiful estates, old family businesses, factories, quirky collectors and iconic religious sites.

When visiting these locations, Drew often purchases a range of items - from from 16th century oak tables to 6ft 1980s disco balls.

A member of the research team from the programme said: “This is a great opportunity for people to promote their businesses to a broad audience, as well as celebrate the history and heritage of Yorkshire and surrounding areas.”

Once Drew has purchased the items on the show, he then sells them on his website or in his shop in Conwy, Wales.

Anyone wishing to enter themselves into possible appearing on the show should contact them by calling 020 3179 0092 or sending an email to salvagehunters@curvemedia.com

A member of the team will then be in touch to arrange a visit to the suggested location.

Salvage Hunters is now in its 14th series and airs to over half a million viewers in the UK and millions worldwide.