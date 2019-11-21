EIGHT days of strikes at the University of York begin on Monday.

Members of the University and College Union at 60 UK universities are walking out from Monday until Wednesday, December 4.

York university will be hit with eight days of strike action after no agreement could be reached between university representatives and the University and College Union (UCU) over pensions, pay and working conditions.

Striking staff are expected to be on picket lines at the university’s main entrances from 8am, including Heslington Hall and Heslington Lane, on Heslington West campus, and King’s Manor in the city centre.

Last month, UCU members backed strike action in ballots over both pensions, and pay and working conditions. The results mean that UCU members at 60 UK universities are walking out.

At the University of York, 83 per cent of UCU members polled in ballots last month voted for strikes over changes to USS pensions and 75 per cent backed strikes over pay and conditions. The disputes centre on changes to USS pensions and universities’ failure to make improvements on pay, equality, casualisation and workloads.

Union members are also starting “action short of a strike” from today, effectively meaning that on their return to work they will be working strictly to contract, not covering for absent colleagues and refusing to reschedule lectures lost to strike action.

UCU University of York joint president Ana Duarte said: “Strike action is a last resort, but university leaders’ refusal to deal with these key issues have left us with no alternative. It is staggering and insulting that our employers have not done more to work with us to try and find a way to resolve these disputes.

“We hope students will continue to put pressure on university vice-chancellors to get their representatives back round the negotiating table for serious talks with the union.’

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner has called on both sides to get round the table for talks and the National Union of Students says students stand shoulder to shoulder with staff in the disputes.