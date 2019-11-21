NORTON will once again be ho-ho-hosting a fundraising Santa fun run on Sunday, December 1.

Ryan Swain, from Malton, will be hosting the event again this year, which runs from 2pm to 5pm.

Father Christmas will also be attending in his sleigh before the light switch on at 4.30pm.

Other activities include fairground stalls in The Hive (library) car park, along with stalls, food and drink, Crazy Golf and a Santa’s Grotto.

Entry forms are available now from Norton Town Council Offices, Commercial Street, Norton, or at the Malton Branch of Yorkshire Building, or alternatively they can be downloaded at www.ryedalespecialfamilies.org.uk

For further information pleased phone 01653 699000 in advance.

Entry fees this year are £5 for children and £10 for adults, with a free Santa suit, medal and certificate.

All proceeds from the event will go in support of Ryedale Special Families.