A DERELICT building has been rebuilt to create a new office extension for the 80 employees at Ryedale-based holiday company Inntravel.
The former farm building at the company's premises has now given way to additional office space and meeting rooms which have been constructed and landscaped to blend into the Howardian Hills Conservation Area.
Over two floors, the new 3,700 sq ft South Wing will have a capacity for 50 employees, as well as housing some bat nesting boxes and a variety of birds including an owl. The customer services and operations teams at Inntravel, part of the Swiss Hotelplan Group, will be among those relocating to the extension in December.