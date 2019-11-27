EMBARK on a twilight adventure through a fantastical Winter Wonderland and meet Alice, the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat and many more of the Lewis Carroll childhood characters we all know and love.

Lightwater Valley will be filled with astonishing light creations set amongst woodland scenery. Don’t miss this curious festive adventure – but watch out for the Queen of Hearts, and beware the Jabberwocky!

Visitors follow a luminous trail of over 100 giant lanterns, some over four metres tall, and thousands of fairy lights as they immerse themselves in a glowing garden with massive mushrooms, illuminated tulips, and even a flamingo or two, as the evening becomes curiouser and curiouser…

Families will also enjoy some traditional fairground fun including a spin on the Carousel and take to the night sky on the Skyrider. The little ones won’t want to leave the indoor play area and young fun rides either.

For details and to book visit www.lightwatervalley.co.uk

Alice in Winterland will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from November 22 until December 15 and then on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Monday from December 20 until December 30. Doors open at 4pm with last entry at 7pm.

Standard tickets are £16 for adults and £12 for children. However, by booking in advance online, visitors can save £2 off these prices. Infants under two get in for free.

The event is wheelchair-friendly and parking is free for all attendees. Please note, the full theme park is not open during the Alice in Winterland event, but selected rides will be operating, including the Skyrider and Carousel.

The Lightwater Valley Theme Park can be found 10 minutes from Junction 50 of the A1 motorway just north of Ripon.

