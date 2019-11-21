A YORK charity will be hosting a special party for low income families this Christmas.

The Spirit of Christmas, run by Ronnie and Diane Munro, has been running parties for families in Selby and Doncaster over the last 11 years.

However, this year they will be bringing their party to York as well.

They began running their Christmas parties after deciding as a family that the festive period should be a time of giving.

Ronnie said: “We wanted to create something special, where families can come and just enjoy themselves.

“The adults can relax and feel safe and the children get a chance to just be a child and act their age, regardless of their background.”

Since starting, the charity has held parties for over 4000 children.

Each child attending will receive a snack box, books and will be entertained by the Spirit of Christmas elves with family-friendly party games.

Diane said: “We have had so many magical moments where we can see the difference it has made to the children.”

Before they attend, the children are asked to make a ‘wish list’ of presents, so they can receive a gift similar to this during the party.

A volunteer for the charity, Emma Bracegirdle, said: “Its incredible the amount of work that Ronnie and Diane put into the parties.

“They have dedicated the last 11 years of their lives to making sure that local families get to experience the real spirit of Christmas.”

All 120 tickets for the Christmas party will be given away by York Children Services to those most in need.

Both Ronnie and Diane said they have been amazed at the support they have received from the York community.

Spirit of Christmas still needs volunteers to help with the event which will be held on December 15, as well as with fundraising bag packing at Morrisons in Foss Island on Monday, December 16 and 23.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation contact ronnie@spiritofchristmas.org.uk.

Donations of toys can be made at Morrisons in Foss Islands.