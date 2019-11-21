A DUO from Pocklington have tested their limits during a skydiving challenge to raise money for a national sight loss charity.

Amy Sheldon, store manager at Specsavers Pocklington, and assistant manager, Julie May, jumped out of a plane 15,000 ft. above the Brigg in North Lincolnshire to raise funds for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Julie said: “The skydive was an amazing experience – I’m very glad I did it but I don’t see another jump on the cards anytime time soon.

“Amy and I have been amazed at how generous people have been with their donations.”

In total, the pair raised more than £1,600 for RNIB, which will be put towards supporting the charity’s objective to help and support blind and partially sighted people.

Most of the funds came from customers at Specsavers in Pocklington, who participated in tombolas and raffles.

Amy and Julie also undertook glasses repairs in return for donations.

Through their work at Specsavers, the pair are well aware of the impact sight loss can have and the importance of practical and emotional support for those dealing with sight problems.

Julie said: “So many people are affected by sight loss and anything we can do to fund more support is definitely worth it.”