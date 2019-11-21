Cllr Paul Doughty is right to be concerned with the number of children referred to hospital for dental extractions (More than 170 children have teeth removed, November 19). As one who has worked in most spheres of dentistry and specialised in treating children, one or two comments are appropriate.

The most successful national preventative measure of dental decay has been fluoridation. In the last century Birmingham added one part per million of fluoride to its water and the benefits have been felt ever since. The furore by anti-fluoridationists stopped progress despite all reputable scientific evidence refuting false claims.