In the wake of his car crash BBC interview, where he failed to condemn convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, or show the remotest sympathy for his underage victims, preferring instead to justify his own behaviour with nonsensical excuses, Huddersfield Students Union have voted to oust Prince Andrew as Chancellor of their university.

Could we do the same in York? It’s embarrassing to see our city’s name mentioned repeatedly in connection with him. Frankly, he’s tarnishing the city’s reputation.