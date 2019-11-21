A SCOUTS group in York buried a time capsule during a fun-packed open day to celebrate its centenary.

1st Heworth Scouts held the event to mark its milestone anniversary at the Scout Hut, on Bad Bargain Lane, in Heworth.

Past and present members came together and reminisced, passed on their knowledge, and bonded through their love of scouting.

Everyone was welcome to take part in the celebrations, with the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Janet Looker, and the fire service among the special guests who attended on the day.

A time capsule was buried as a reminder of the centenary for future generations to find.

The beavers, cubs and scouts all contributed to the capsule, with letters, badges, photographs and other memorabilia being placed inside.

It was buried along with a tree planting.

The event’s organiser was Katherine Johnson, a parent of two scouts in the group.

She said: “The children looked very smart and were excited to meet the Lord Mayor of York, who had agreed to inter the capsule for us and plant the tree.

“The children lined the entrance to the scout hut with flag bearers for each section.

“She was welcomed by Neil Ballantyne, the group scout leader, and presented with a bouquet of flowers by scout Henry Johnson.”

After a presentation to the winners of a ‘Design a centenary camp fire badge’ competition, Cllr Looker, who was in the girls brigade, spoke and burst into an impromptu sing song of ‘Ging Gang Goolie’, with members of the group joining in.

Mr Ballantyne said: “Cubs were asked the question ‘I love 1st Heworth because…’.

"Some replies were, ‘we get to do exciting things’, ‘it’s always fun’ and ‘we never know what we will be doing next!’

"It makes us as leaders know our volunteering is worth while.

"To pass on so many different skills and knowledge to the children is rewarding in itself!”

Firefighters let the children explore a fire engine, ask them questions and have photographs taken with them.

The group’s next event is to plant 100 trees for 100 years in the local community, with the support of the St Nicks charity.